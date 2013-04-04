NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks cut their gains in a volatile session on Thursday, with the Dow turning negative following an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.32 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,547.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.46 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,554.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,207.40.