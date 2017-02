NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks extended losses in afternoon trade on Friday, with the Dow index falling more than 2 percent, after a much weaker-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 253.39 points, or 2.04 percent, at 12,140.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 30.08 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,280.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 73.36 points, or 2.59 percent, at 2,753.98.

(Reporting By Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)