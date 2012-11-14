US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks extended losses and the Dow fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as investors worried over U.S. budget negotiations and a flare-up of violence in the Middle East.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.78 points, or 1.10 percent, at 12,616.40, after briefly falling more than 1 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.78 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,359.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.64 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,854.25.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)