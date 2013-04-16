NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with major indexes up 1 percent or more, following solid earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, and inflation data that reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 144.84 points or 0.99 percent, to 14,744.04, the S&P 500 gained 19.64 points or 1.27 percent, to 1,572 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.95 points or 1.37 percent, to 3,260.44.