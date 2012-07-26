NEW YORK, July 26 The Dow rose 2 percent and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended gains on Thursday after remarks by Europe's central bank chief about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 253.84 points, or 2.00 percent, at 12,929.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 23.57 points, or 1.76 percent, at 1,361.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 49.24 points, or 1.73 percent, at 2,903.48. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch, editing by Dave Zimmerman)