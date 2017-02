NEW YORK, July 12 The Dow turned positive, led by shares of consumer product maker Procter & Gamble, on Thursday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pared losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.62 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,630.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.06 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,339.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.35 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,872.63. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)