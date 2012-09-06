NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures briefly jumped higher before pulling back to prior levels after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on the state of the euro zone economy.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 70 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 8.75 points.