NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent to support the euro zone's weak economic recovery.

S&P 500 futures rose 7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 56 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9 points.