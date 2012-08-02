NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures held gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept its main interest rate at a record low, waiting to see if inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding on any fresh cut in borrowing costs.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 7 points. (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)