NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday following comments from Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank.

The comments came at a press conference after the ECB kept its main interest rate at a record low, waiting to see if inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding on any fresh cut in borrowing costs.

S&P 500 futures rose 11.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 69 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 23 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)