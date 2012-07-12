July 12 Strategists at Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch lowered on Thursday their earnings forecasts for the S&P
500, but their year-end target for the index remained unchanged.
Earnings per share on S&P 500 components are seen now at
$102 for this year, down from $103.50, and 2013 EPS is estimated
at $109, down from $110.50. The forecast implies growth of 4
percent and 7 percent, respectively.
Thomson Reuters data shows the current average Wall Street
EPS growth estimates at 5.9 percent for 2012 and 12.3 percent
for 2013.
In a note to clients from Savita Subramanian, head of U.S.
equity and quantitative strategy, the firm said the new
forecasts "reflect the impact of lower commodity prices and
slower global growth on corporate profits."
According to the note, the decline in the BofA/Merrill
estimates comes mostly from lowered forecasts for the energy
sector, partly offset by upwardly revised gains in the
technology sector -largely centered on Apple.
Despite the lowered EPS estimates, BofA/Merrill kept its
2012 year-end target for the S&P 500 at 1,450, roughly 8.1
percent higher than where the index closed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)