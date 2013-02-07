US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on robust jobs data
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks fell further on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent, as a sharp drop in the euro against the safe-haven dollar and yen curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.84 points, or 0.86 percent, at 13,866.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.31 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,499.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.76 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,137.72.
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 10 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a better-than-expected February nonfarm payrolls report underscored the strength of the labor market and firmed up the odds for the first interest rate hike this year.
March 10 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as investors braced for a crucial nonfarm payrolls report that could see the Federal Reserve deliver the first interest rate hike this year.