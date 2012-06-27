NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday on upbeat economic data and rising oil prices that sent energy shares up nearly 2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.41 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,627.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.65 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,332.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.50 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,878.56.

The energy sector index was up 2 percent, gaining the most among 10 S&P 500 sectors.

(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)