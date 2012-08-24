US STOCKS-Wall Street rally loses steam as banks and energy weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday on news that the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.22 points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,130.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.38 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,408.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.22 points, or 0.50 percent, at 3,068.62.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)