NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday on news that the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond-buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.22 points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,130.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.38 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,408.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.22 points, or 0.50 percent, at 3,068.62.