NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks fell in a broad market decline on Wednesday, extending losses to a second day, led by industrial and financial sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.38 points, or 0.79 percent, at 15,057.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.45 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,616.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.41 points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,415.85.