NEW YORK, July 23 Wall Street was set to slide on Monday, tracking global equity markets sharply lower as Spain appeared closer to needing a sovereign bailout and fears grew that Greece may be approaching an exit of the euro zone.

S&P 500 futures fell 20 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 203 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 32.25 points. (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)