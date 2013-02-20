NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday following minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve that suggested the central bank may have to slow or stop buying assets before seeing a pickup in hiring.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.54 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,967.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.14 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,517.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.43 points, or 1.04 percent, at 3,180.16.