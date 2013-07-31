US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy weighs
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks added to gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying stimulus program is imminent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.32 points or 0.32 percent, to 15,570.91. The S&P 500 gained 7.92 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,693.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.23 points or 0.53 percent, to 3,635.70.
