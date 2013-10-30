NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would keep its stimulus program intact for the time being, as expected, though it also nodded to a weaker economic growth outlook.

Major indexes briefly cut their losses after the statement, but then turned lower and dropped to session lows before rebounding off that.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.13 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,645.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.53 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,766.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.28 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,938.06.