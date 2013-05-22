S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks sharply cut gains after climbing as much as 1 percent earlier as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who was speaking before Congress.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.11 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,456.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 6.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,675.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 8.95 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,511.07.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)