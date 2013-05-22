NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks sharply cut gains after climbing as much as 1 percent earlier as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who was speaking before Congress.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.11 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,456.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 6.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,675.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 8.95 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,511.07.