US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks reversed course in afternoon trading on Wednesday with major indexes at session highs as traders digested the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy-setting committee meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.61 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,011.6, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,656.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.646 points or 0.43 percent, to 3,629.236.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
