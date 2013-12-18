NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would begin scaling back its stimulus by $10 billion a month to $75 billion in bond purchases.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.43 points or 0.32 percent, to 15,925.69, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 points to 1,781.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.185 points or 0.4 percent, to 4,007.495.