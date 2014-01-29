US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Jan 29 The major U.S. stock indexes initially pared losses and then extended their declines on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a further reduction in its monthly bond purchases, as expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 157.60 points or 0.99 percent, to 15,770.96. The S&P 500 lost 14.69 points or 0.82 percent, to 1,777.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.43 points or 0.84 percent, to 4,063.533.
