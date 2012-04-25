NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks clung to strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated its promise to leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014 while giving few clues into whether it might supply additional stimulus later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 13,047.12. The S&P 500 Index added 13.06 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,385.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 55.85 points, or 1.89 percent, to 3,017.45.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher earlier in the session after Apple's blowout quarter further increased optimism in an earnings season that has far outstripped expectations. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)