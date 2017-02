NEW YORK, July 11 The S&P 500 reversed slight gains and fell on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.32 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,573.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.65 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,337.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.76 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,876.57.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)