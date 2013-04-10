NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday, after paring some gains following the Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to release the minutes of its latest policy-setting meeting much earlier than scheduled.

S&P 500 futures rose 2.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.75 points.