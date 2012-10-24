US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open as rally loses momentum
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks briefly dipped into negative territory and then inched higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, in its latest policy statement, stuck to its stimulus plan. The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,113.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,414.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,992.42.
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures fell for the second straight day on Friday, after a record-setting few days on Wall Street, as investors await clarity on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.
* Indexes end: Dow +0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.09 pct, Nasdaq -0.08 pct (Updates to close)