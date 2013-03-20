NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks held their gains on Wednesday after a statement from the Federal Reserve showed the central bank plans to press forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.05 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,495.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.71 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,556.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.14 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,247.24.