US STOCKS-Dow hits 12th record high close; Trump talks up infrastructure spending
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks held their gains on Wednesday after a statement from the Federal Reserve showed the central bank plans to press forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.05 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,495.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.71 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,556.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.14 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,247.24.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday and the Dow hit a record high close for a 12th straight session as President Donald Trump said he would make a "big" infrastructure statement on Tuesday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)