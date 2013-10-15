US STOCKS-Pharma, bank stocks pull Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings placed the country's 'AAA' rating on rating watch negative, citing the impasse in Washington over raising the debt ceiling.
"Although Fitch continues to believe that the debt ceiling will be raised soon, the political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a U.S. default," the rating agency wrote in a statement.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.6 points while Dow Jones industrial average futures sank 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.5 points.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday, as weakness in drug and financial shares sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to their first consecutive sessions of declines in more than a month.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)