NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks hit session lows on Wednesday shortly after the Federal Reserve said it would keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month and gave no explicit indication that it was close to scaling back the stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.38 points or 0.34 percent, to 15,266.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.17 points or 0.37 percent, to 1,645.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.78 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,467.4