NEW YORK Nov 6 S&P 500 index futures fell in late trading on Tuesday as early results from the U.S. presidential election started to trickle in.

U.S. stocks climbed during the regular session as investors looked forward to a resolution to the drawn-out race for the White House.

S&P 500 futures fell 6.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract.