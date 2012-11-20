US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Nov 20 S&P 500 index futures briefly edged higher on Tuesday after data showed housing starts rose to their highest rate in more than four years in October.
S&P 500 futures were last up 0.3 point. Dow Jones industrial average futures trimmed declines but were still down 8 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.25 points.
