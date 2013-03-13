NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index futures
erased earlier declines to turn positive after data showed
retail sales rose more than expected in February.
Investors were also perusing a separate report that showed
import prices gained last month as fuel prices rose.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added
6 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.5 point.