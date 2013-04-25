NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

S&P 500 futures rose 7.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 54 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 19 points.