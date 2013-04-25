US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as ADP jobs data boosts rate hike odds
* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq down 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 54 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 19 points.
* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq down 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors treaded carefully ahead of a crucial jobs report on Friday that could firm up the chances of an interest rate hike next week.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)