US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures pared their gains on Friday, with major indexes turning negative.
Futures had previously been higher, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight day of gains, as concerns eased over a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures and following upbeat economic data from Japan.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 point while Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5 point.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)