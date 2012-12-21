US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
TOKYO Dec 21 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after U.S. House of Representative Speaker John Boehner conceded that his tax bill designed to help avert the "fiscal cliff" lacked the votes to pass.
S&P 500 stock futures fell 1.6 percent, while Dow Jones stock futures and Nasdaq futures both lost 1.5 percent.
