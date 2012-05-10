NEW YORK May 10 Dow and Nasdaq futures turned positive and S&P 500 futures added to gains on Thursday as investors awaited the latest read on weekly jobless claims.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 34 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6.75 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Editing by)