NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after hitting three-month lows overnight as traders said comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone were encouraging markets.

S&P 500 futures rose 8.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 39 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 16.25 points. (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)