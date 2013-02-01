NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday in the wake of a payrolls report that showed modest jobs growth in January and upward revisions in December and November.

S&P 500 futures rose 11.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 116 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 24 points.