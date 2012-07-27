NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday after U.S. economic growth was in line with forecasts, slowing as expected in the second quarter and defying fears of a more pronounced slowdown.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 52 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.50 points. (Reporting By Edward Krudy)