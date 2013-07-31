NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stock index futures held at flat levels on Wednesday after a read on second-quarter economic growth came in stronger than expected.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.4 point but were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 11 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3 points.