US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its highest level since May 2008 on positive U.S. economic data and the European Central Bank's agreement to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 217.45 points, or 1.67 percent, to 13,264.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 23.78 points, or 1.69 percent, to 1,427.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 52.40 points, or 1.71 percent, to 3,121.67.
