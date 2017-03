NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks hit session highs in a volatile session on Thursday with the Dow industrials posting a second straight swing of more than 160 points as investors digest the Federal Reserve's evolving policy stance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.81 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,327.98, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,653.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03 points or 0 percent, to 3,463.33.