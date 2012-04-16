NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday after U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in March, suggesting that economic growth in the first quarter did not slow as much as many had feared.

S&P 500 futures rose 7.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 62 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 13 points. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)