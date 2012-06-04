NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks mostly turned higher in late afternoon trading on Monday, bouncing after steep losses and breaking through key technical levels in the previous session. The Dow briefly turned higher and then dipped again.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.50 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,116.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.23 of a point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,278.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.14 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,755.62. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)