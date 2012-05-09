NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks trimmed losses, with the Nasdaq briefly turning positive after euro-zone governments agreed to authorize a payment to Greece from the region's bailout fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 41.59 points, or 0.32 percent, to 12,890.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.46 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,360.13.

The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 3.27 points, or 0.11 percent to 2943.00, after briefly turning positive. The Dow and the S&P 500 had briefly cut their losses to trade near session highs, although they remained lower for the day.

