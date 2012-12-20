NEW YORK Dec 20 U.S. stock indexes hit session highs in afternoon trade on Thursday, after House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he expects to keep working with President Barack Obama to try to avert the year-end "fiscal cliff."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to 13,289.68. The S&P 500 gained 5.25 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,441.06. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,046.93.

A souring in the negotiations on Wednesday triggered a late-day selloff on Wall Street.