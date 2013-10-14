NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks rose in afternoon trading on Monday before a meeting between President Barack Obama and congressional leaders in search of a deal to reopen the government and avert a looming U.S. debt default.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.4 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,258.51, the S&P 500 gained 1.84 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,705.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.083 points or 0.29 percent, to 3,802.956.