US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks rose in afternoon trading on Monday before a meeting between President Barack Obama and congressional leaders in search of a deal to reopen the government and avert a looming U.S. debt default.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.4 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,258.51, the S&P 500 gained 1.84 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,705.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.083 points or 0.29 percent, to 3,802.956.
