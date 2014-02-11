US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as rate hike looms large
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks extended gains in late morning trading on Tuesday after the S&P 500 broke through technical resistance, trading above its 50-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 24.
The gains came as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made clear during her first public comments as head of the U.S. central bank she would not make any abrupt changes to monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120.55 points or 0.76 percent, to 15,922.34, the S&P 500 gained 12.1 points or 0.67 percent, to 1,811.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.237 points or 0.56 percent, to 4,171.411.
The S&P's 50-day average is now just above 1,809.
Stocks also saw a potential headwind removed when Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives caved in to demands by President Barack Obama and agreed to advance legislation raising Washington's borrowing authority.
March 13 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors braced for an action-packed week headlined by an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.