NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks added gains on Wednesday after data showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes matched a two-year high in May, fueling optimism the housing market is poised for a recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.52 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,625.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.66 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,331.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.48 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,879.54.

(Reporting By Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)